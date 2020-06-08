Shopping malls, hotels, restaurants reopen in Arunachal

Shopping malls, hotels and restaurants in Arunachal Pradesh reopened on Monday after nearly a two-and-half-month-long hiatus due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Places of worship, however, will remain closed till June 30.

Shopping malls, hotels and restaurants will have to follow the standard operating procedures laid down by the Union health ministry, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said. Authorities of shopping malls in the state capital were seen conducting thermal screening of customers and sanitising them, besides enforcing the wearing of masks and social distancing.

Several fast food outlets, however, have only commenced take home services. Health Secretary P Parthiban had on June 6 issued an order prohibiting the reopening of shrines in the state till June 30, to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"In the larger interest of the public and invoking of the Arunachal Pradesh Epidemic Disease, (Prevention of Covid- 19) Regulations 2020, all religious institutions, places of worship shall remain closed till June 30," the order had stated. Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed a recent spurt in COVID-19 cases since its stranded residents began returning from other parts of the country. The state has reported 51 cases till June 7.

In the first phase of Unlock-1, places of worship, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls have been permitted to reopen from June 8, as per guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry..