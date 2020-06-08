Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shopping malls, hotels, restaurants reopen in Arunachal

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 08-06-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 16:25 IST
Shopping malls, hotels, restaurants reopen in Arunachal

Shopping malls, hotels and restaurants in Arunachal Pradesh reopened on Monday after nearly a two-and-half-month-long hiatus due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Places of worship, however, will remain closed till June 30.

Shopping malls, hotels and restaurants will have to follow the standard operating procedures laid down by the Union health ministry, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said. Authorities of shopping malls in the state capital were seen conducting thermal screening of customers and sanitising them, besides enforcing the wearing of masks and social distancing.

Several fast food outlets, however, have only commenced take home services. Health Secretary P Parthiban had on June 6 issued an order prohibiting the reopening of shrines in the state till June 30, to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"In the larger interest of the public and invoking of the Arunachal Pradesh Epidemic Disease, (Prevention of Covid- 19) Regulations 2020, all religious institutions, places of worship shall remain closed till June 30," the order had stated. Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed a recent spurt in COVID-19 cases since its stranded residents began returning from other parts of the country. The state has reported 51 cases till June 7.

In the first phase of Unlock-1, places of worship, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls have been permitted to reopen from June 8, as per guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry..

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: UP Deputy CM seeks withdrawal of Delhi govt decision on hospitals

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday sought the withdrawal of the Delhi government decision barring people from other states to get coronavirus treatment in hospitals run by them. He also sought a apology from ...

'US' current supply of Remdesivir to get exhausted by end of June'

The US governments current supply of Remdesivir, the only drug till now known to be working against coronavirus, will exhaust by the end of June. Right now, were waiting to hear from Gilead Sciences, the manufacturer of the drug, what is th...

Russians use black humour to lift spirits during coronavirus crisis

Russians are drawing on their taste for black humour to help raise morale during the coronavirus crisis.Though case numbers are falling, Russia has the worlds third highest tally, and grumbling over what some see as over-strict lockdown rul...

ANALYSIS-Europe wants to make its own drugs, but it needs American blood plasma

Europe wants to be master of its own destiny in producing essential drugs and finding COVID-19 treatments, but its got a problem. It relies on the United States for a critical ingredient blood plasma.As global mistrust deepens, European Uni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020