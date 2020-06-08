Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC notice to Delhi govt on three separate pleas related to tests, treatment of COVID patients

Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the Delhi government on three separate petitions related to the testing and treatment of coronavirus patients at hospitals in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 16:48 IST
HC notice to Delhi govt on three separate pleas related to tests, treatment of COVID patients
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the Delhi government on three separate petitions related to the testing and treatment of coronavirus patients at hospitals in the national capital. A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan asked Delhi government to file its response on the pleas and listed the matter for further hearing on June 25, the day when the court will hear its suo-motu petition related to COVID-19 treatment.

One of the petitions was filed by advocate Krishna Kumar Sharma who has sought direction for ensuring that the government and private hospitals shall not deny the admission of asymptomatic and symptomatic COVID-19 patients. It sought appropriate directions for hospitals not to charge high amounts for PPE from patients and directions to the respondent for taking immediate action against those government and private hospitals or nursing homes, which refuse emergency medical care to the patients in this Covid-19 pandemic.

The plea also sought to ensure that COVID-19 test shall not be mandatory before admitting elective and even emergency patients by government and private hospitals. The court also asked the Delhi government and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to file a reply and listed the matter for further hearing on June 22 on another petition filed by one Renu Goswami.

Goswami had challenged the legality and validity of the official order dated June 2, 2020, issued by the Delhi government whereby the government has curtailed access to COVID-19 tests despite an alarming increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases. Goswami, in the plea, said that the Delhi government has excluded asymptomatic direct contacts of confirmed cases from COVID-19 testing, which it is submitted is in direct contravention of ICMR testing guidelines dated May 18 which mandate testing of asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case.

The third petition listed for further hearing on June 22 has been filed by Dr KK Aggarwal, Padma Shri awardee and former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) through advocate Ira Gupta. Aggarwal, in his petition, sought quashing of the Delhi government order dated June 2 saying that getting a medical test done is a fundamental right of every citizen.

He said that since COVID-19 is a notifiable disease, it is mandatory for all citizens to get themselves tested for COVID-19 whether the patient is symptomatic, asymptomatic, or pre-symptomatic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

India to reconstruct 56 high schools in Nepal

India will reconstruct a total of 56 higher secondary schools in seven districts of Nepal as part of post-earthquake reconstruction in the Himalayan nation with a grant of 2.95 billion Nepali rupees. The Embassy of India and the Central Lev...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Barcelona and Real Madrid renew close-run title race

Barcelona and Real Madrid resume one of the tightest title races in recent memory when La Liga kicks back into action this week in empty stadiums, after a three-month pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.Just before the season was postpone...

Coronavirus: UP Deputy CM seeks withdrawal of Delhi govt decision on hospitals

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday sought the withdrawal of the Delhi government decision barring people from other states to get coronavirus treatment in hospitals run by them. He also sought a apology from ...

'US' current supply of Remdesivir to get exhausted by end of June'

The US governments current supply of Remdesivir, the only drug till now known to be working against coronavirus, will exhaust by the end of June. Right now, were waiting to hear from Gilead Sciences, the manufacturer of the drug, what is th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020