Man kills wife in Odisha, attempts suicide

A 55-year-old mentally unstable man allegedly killed his wife and later attempted to commit suicide in a sudden fit of rage in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Monday, police said. The incident took place in Garapur locality when the accused, identified as Jhajindra Mallick, perpetrated the crime at his residence using a sharp weapon, they said.

Ghunguri Mallick was killed after her husband, who had a history of mental illness, inflicted multiple wounds by a sharp object, a police officer said. He later consumed pesticide in an alleged bid to commit suicide, the officer said.

The accused is in hospital and his condition is stated to be out of danger. A case of murder has been registered against him and further investigation into the incident is in progress, police added.