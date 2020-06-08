Left Menu
Development News Edition

Talks with China positive, will continue: Rajnath Singh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-06-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 19:29 IST
Talks with China positive, will continue: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said India's military and diplomatic levels talks with China have been positive and will continue. Addressing the BJP's Maharashtra Jan-Samvad Rally via video link, the minister also said the Narendra Modi-led government will ensure that the India's pride is not affected as far as the situation along Indo-China border is concerned.

"The border dispute between India and China has been ongoing for a long time. We want to resolve it as soon as possible," Singh said. "Talks with China are on at military and diplomatic level. The June 6 talks were very positive and both the countries have agreed to continue talks to resolve the ongoing tussle," he said.

"I want to assure people that leadership of the country is in strong hands and we will not compromise on India's pride and self-respect," he said. Singh said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and some opposition leaders had sought the government's clarification on what is happening at the India-China border.

"As the Defence Minister of the country, I want to say that whatever I have to say I will say it inside Parliament, I will not mislead the people," the minister said..

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

China drops Shanghai as a first port of entry for Beijing-bound flights

China on Monday dropped Shanghai as one of the first ports of entry for international flights bound for the capital, Beijing, while four new cities were added to the list and Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first identified, will be a back...

Cong MLA Amit Sihag meets Khattar, requests him to make Dabwali mandi functional

Congress MLA Amit Sihag on Monday said he met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at his residence here and requested him to expedite the allocation of shops to merchants at the new vegetable market of Dabwali in Sirsa district. Th...

Former Audi boss faces trial in September in diesel scandal

The former head of Volkswagens luxury division, Audi, is set to go on trial at the end of September on fraud charges related to the companys diesel emissions scandal. The state court in Munich said Monday that the trial of Rupert Stadler an...

7 IEDs planted by Naxals recovered in Sukma

Seven improvised explosive devices IEDs planted by Naxals, were recovered by the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF personnel from Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Monday.The Central Reserve Police Force CRPF personnel have recovered seven ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020