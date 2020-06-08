Light to moderate rains in parts of Rajasthan

Light to moderate rains occurred in parts of Rajasthan in the past 24 hours, a Meteorological (MeT) Department official said on Monday. According to the MeT Department, 30 mm rainfall was recorded in Kesarpura of Banswara and 33 mm in Pali. Ajmer, Kota and Churu also received rainfall. The department has forecast light rain in Kota and Udaipur divisions

Sriganganagar was recorded the hottest place with a maximum of 42 degrees Celsius, followed by 41.4 degrees Celsius each in Bikaner and Jaisalmer, 41.1 in Barmer, 40.3 in Jodhpur, 39.5 in Churu, 39.0 in Jaipur, 38.0 in Kota and 37.8 degrees Celsius in Ajmer.