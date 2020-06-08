Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cases in Mumbai inch closer to 50,000: BMC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-06-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 22:03 IST
COVID-19 cases in Mumbai inch closer to 50,000: BMC

Number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai mounted by 1,314 to 49,863 on Monday while 64 more people succumbed to the infection, taking the overall fatality count to 1,700, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. As per the Maharashtra government, the number of fatalities in the city stood at 1,702 and the cases at 50,085.

Of the 64 deaths, 43 patients had co-morbidities, the BMC said. A total of 842 people were discharged after recovery, taking the total number of such cases to 22,038, it stated.

As per the civic body, the overall COVID-19 case count in the city stood at 49,863. The number of active patients stood at 26,125 and fatalities at 1,700, the BMC added.

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

NATO chief urges allies not to go it alone

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday urged the 30 members of the worlds biggest military alliance to defend the rules-based global order and to champion democracy amid challenges from Russia and China. In a speech laying out hi...

NTSB seeks stronger lithium-ion battery rules after fire

The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending a loophole that allows some lithium-ion batteries to taken on airplanes be closed, citing insufficient safety precautions. Mondays recommendation comes after batteries were flown from...

Soccer-Michel Preud'homme quits as coach of Standard Liege

Former Belgium World Cup goalkeeper Michel Preudhomme quit as coach of Standard Liege on Monday, ending weeks of speculation over his future. Preudhomme, 61, also resigned as the clubs technical director but will stay on as vice chairman an...

Allama Iqbal didn't present ideology of Pakistan, but of Greater Punjab: Altaf Hussain

Muttahida Quami Movement MQM leader Altaf Hussain has said that poet Allama Iqbal did not present the ideology of Pakistan but of Greater Punjab for the protection of the interest of West Punjab. He said in his latest address to the workers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020