Left Menu
Development News Edition

Killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch desperate attempt to fail peace initiative: BJP

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-06-2020 00:37 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 00:37 IST
Killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch desperate attempt to fail peace initiative: BJP

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Monday night condemned the brutal killing of a Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch, saying it was a desperate attempt by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists to fail the ongoing peace process in the Union Territory. "BJP condemns the killing of KP Sarpanch from Anantnag. It is a desperate attempt of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists to fail ongoing peace process in JK," Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said.

The party General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul also condemned the killing of Ajay Pandita (Bharti). Pandita hailed from the Doru area in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Raina said Pakistan and its sponsored terrorists are shaken by the successive successful operations by Indian security forces. While strongly condemning the killing of the 35-year-old Pandita, Jammu and Kashmir VHP working president Rajesh Gupta expressed shock and grief and said killing of Hindus in Kashmir is a cause of concern for every right thinking person in the country.

He said merely strong words would not be enough to condemn the killing.  Such actions, he said, cannot stop the return of Hindus to Kashmir..

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Health News Roundup: Brazil reports total of 37,312 coronavirus deaths; CDC reports 1,920,904 coronavirus cases in United States and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Action! Film-makers back to work in New Zealand after coronavirus; K-pop boyband BTS' fans match group donates $1 million and more

Survey: Business economists expect worst slump since 1940s in USA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over half of people tested in Italian city of Bergamo have COVID-19 antibodies

A sample survey has shown that more than half the residents of the northern Italian city of Bergamo have COVID-19 antibodies, city health authorities said on Monday.Of 9,965 residents who had blood tests between April 23 and June 3, 57 of t...

S.Korean court denies arrest warrant request for Samsung heir

A South Korean court on Tuesday denied an arrest warrant request for Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee after prosecutors accused him of accounting fraud and stock manipulation. The ruling provided at least temporary relief for the vice chairman...

Denmark to allow public gatherings of 200 in August

Denmark plans to lift the limit on public gatherings from 50 to 100 people in July and to 200 in August as it eases measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, the government said on Monday.Earlier on Monday, the government raised the limit...

Germany's Merkel urges U.N.-backed Libya talks in phone call with Egypt's Sisi

Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation in conflict-wracked Libya with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the German government said in a statement on Monday.Merkel told Sisi that United Nations-backed negotiations must remai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020