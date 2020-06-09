Killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch desperate attempt to fail peace initiative: BJP

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Monday night condemned the brutal killing of a Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch, saying it was a desperate attempt by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists to fail the ongoing peace process in the Union Territory. "BJP condemns the killing of KP Sarpanch from Anantnag. It is a desperate attempt of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists to fail ongoing peace process in JK," Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said.

The party General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul also condemned the killing of Ajay Pandita (Bharti). Pandita hailed from the Doru area in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Raina said Pakistan and its sponsored terrorists are shaken by the successive successful operations by Indian security forces. While strongly condemning the killing of the 35-year-old Pandita, Jammu and Kashmir VHP working president Rajesh Gupta expressed shock and grief and said killing of Hindus in Kashmir is a cause of concern for every right thinking person in the country.

He said merely strong words would not be enough to condemn the killing. Such actions, he said, cannot stop the return of Hindus to Kashmir..