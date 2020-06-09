Left Menu
Development News Edition

First transport projects of NZ Upgrade Programme underway in Northland

Shane Jones will attend events to mark the beginning of construction of roundabouts at Puketona and Kawakawa, two of the most significant intersections in Northland’s road network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 09-06-2020 07:14 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 07:14 IST
First transport projects of NZ Upgrade Programme underway in Northland
“The New Zealand Upgrade Programme will modernise our infrastructure and bring it up to a standard that will prepare us for future growth,” Shane Jones said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Associate Transport Minister Shane Jones will today turn the sod on the first regional transport projects of the New Zealand Upgrade Programme to get underway.

Shane Jones will attend events to mark the beginning of construction of roundabouts at Puketona and Kawakawa, two of the most significant intersections in Northland's road network.

"Both of these intersections are vital connection points but they can cause travel delays and safety concerns for people travelling to and from the Bay of Islands and along the Twin Coast Discovery Route," Shane Jones said.

"These are Northland's main routes and by improving them we are not only creating jobs and economic stimulus for the area, but we will also make the region more attractive for domestic tourism which is suffering in the current global environment."

The intersection improvement projects are part of the $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme announced earlier this year.

"The New Zealand Upgrade Programme will modernise our infrastructure and bring it up to a standard that will prepare us for future growth," Shane Jones said.

"The programme invests $6.8b in transport and will support New Zealand's recovery as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic by providing a stream of major construction industry work for the next decade.

"I announced in February investment of $88.25 million on a major road investment plan with construction able to get underway on some projects by the end of August. Today's events signal an early start to that construction.

The estimated cost of the SH10/SH11 Puketona Intersection Improvements project is $15 million. Construction is expected to start in July with an indicative completion date of March 2021.

The estimated cost of the SH1/SH11 Kawakawa Intersection Improvements project is $6 million. Construction is expected to start this month, with an indicative completion date of June 2021.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 7-Thousands pay tribute to George Floyd as pressure mounts for U.S. police reform

Thousands of mourners braved sweltering Texas heat on Monday to view the casket of George Floyd, whose death after a police officer knelt on his neck ignited worldwide protests against the mistreatment of African Americans and other minorit...

MLB set for shorter draft from remote locations

A new-look Major League Baseball draft will take place Wednesday and Thursday, with selections being made remotely and the number of chosen players significantly reduced, all a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Even if owners and players ...

MusicHelps and LIKEMINDS partner to create campaign featuring top music talent

NZ music industry charity MusicHelps and creative agency LIKEMINDS have teamed up to create a striking TV and digital campaign featuring some of New Zealands top music talent.Evocatively shot in the deserted interiors of two of New Zealands...

Cricket-India thrive on verbal clashes, says Australia's Wade

Australia batsman Matthew Wade may decide to keep his lip zipped during the test series against India over the home summer as he says Kohlis team thrive on verbal confrontations.The 32-year-old Tasmanian has dished out his fair share of sle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020