First transport projects of NZ Upgrade Programme underway in Northland

Associate Transport Minister Shane Jones will today turn the sod on the first regional transport projects of the New Zealand Upgrade Programme to get underway.

Shane Jones will attend events to mark the beginning of construction of roundabouts at Puketona and Kawakawa, two of the most significant intersections in Northland's road network.

"Both of these intersections are vital connection points but they can cause travel delays and safety concerns for people travelling to and from the Bay of Islands and along the Twin Coast Discovery Route," Shane Jones said.

"These are Northland's main routes and by improving them we are not only creating jobs and economic stimulus for the area, but we will also make the region more attractive for domestic tourism which is suffering in the current global environment."

The intersection improvement projects are part of the $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme announced earlier this year.

"The New Zealand Upgrade Programme will modernise our infrastructure and bring it up to a standard that will prepare us for future growth," Shane Jones said.

"The programme invests $6.8b in transport and will support New Zealand's recovery as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic by providing a stream of major construction industry work for the next decade.

"I announced in February investment of $88.25 million on a major road investment plan with construction able to get underway on some projects by the end of August. Today's events signal an early start to that construction.

The estimated cost of the SH10/SH11 Puketona Intersection Improvements project is $15 million. Construction is expected to start in July with an indicative completion date of March 2021.

The estimated cost of the SH1/SH11 Kawakawa Intersection Improvements project is $6 million. Construction is expected to start this month, with an indicative completion date of June 2021.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)