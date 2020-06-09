Congress sarpanch killed by terrorists cremated in Jammu today

Deceased sarpanch and Congress leader Ajay Pandita, who was killed by militants yesterday, was cremated in Jammu earlier today. His father said that Pandita worked for common people and was brave. "The terrorists fired on him from the back as they feared him," he said.

A relative of Pandita said that he had asked for security cover but no security was allocated to him. Earlier yesterday, unidentified terrorists fired upon Congress sarpanch at Lokbawan, Anantnag. Pandita later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

"Today at about 6 p.m., some unknown terrorists fired upon one Congress sarpanch identified as Ajay Pandita at Lokbawan, Anantnag who later on succumbed to his injuries at a hospital," Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Monday. (ANI)