Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 12:12 p.m.

Tripura reports 38 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 841. 12:05 p.m.

Malls, Restaurants and places of worship open in Kerala. 11:55 a.m. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal underwent COVID-19 test after developing sore throat and fever, an official said.

11:48 a.m. COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan rises to 251; cases cross 11,000-mark.

11:32 a.m. Disinvestment secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tests COVID-19 positive.

11:26 a.m. 11 Kolkata Police personnel test positive for COVID-19.

11:18 a.m. Most COVID-19 smartphone apps don't promise privacy protection: Study.

11:10 a.m. Delhi LG calls all-party meeting to discuss COVID-19 situation.

9:57 a.m. Six new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total climbs to 13.

9:40 a.m. India records single-day spike of 9,987 COVID-19 cases taking tally to 2,66,598; death toll rises to 7,466: Union Health Ministry.