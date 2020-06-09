Left Menu
Development News Edition

Consumers warned against fake PPE sold as ‘SABS Approved’

“Consumers are being duped into using potentially harmful PPE,” said SABS Lead Administrator Jodi Scholtz in a statement.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 09-06-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 14:16 IST
Consumers warned against fake PPE sold as ‘SABS Approved’
Scholtz said SABS has not conducted any tests or developed any national standard (SANS) for spray booths/tunnels nor any of the mechanisms used to spray disinfectants.  Image Credit: ANI

The South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) has urged the public against bogus and potentially harmfully personal protective equipment (PPE).

The Bureau said it has uncovered that numerous PPEs were being sold as 'SABS Approved'.

"Consumers are being duped into using potentially harmful PPE," said SABS Lead Administrator Jodi Scholtz in a statement.

Urging the public to be vigilant and to buy quality products through legitimate delivery channels, Scholtz said while the public is desperate to purchase the products, it is important that these are legitimate.

The products in demand and under scrutiny include masks, thermometers, sanitisers, disinfectants, gloves, and other equipment in order to protect themselves and their families against COVID-19.

"Products, even those that are SABS Approved need to be used for the intended purpose in order to be effective in the fight against the infection. SABS understands that there are increasingly new innovations that are emerging that claim to solve the myriad of health issues that the world is facing and while they could be life-saving, all innovative products must be subjected to testing to ensure that it is safe to use," said Scholtz.

Spray tunnels/booths and ingestion of sanitisers

Scholtz said SABS has not conducted any tests or developed any national standard (SANS) for spray booths/tunnels nor any of the mechanisms used to spray disinfectants.

"There are currently no chemicals that are considered safe for use for disinfection via spray booths or tunnels," she said.

She warned that uncertified products and products that are not used for their intended purpose could be dangerous for a number of reasons. These include adverse reactions to humans and the environment, the harmful effects of unidentified ingredients, bacterial and microbial impurities as well as simply just not being suitable for use on humans.

Thermometers

SABS currently does not conduct any temperature tests on thermometers that are intended for use on humans. This falls within the ambit of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA). The calibration of thermometers can be done in laboratories that have been calibrated by the South African National Accreditation System (SANAS) and SABS currently does not offer this service.

Masks and shields

She said there are various categories of masks and shields that can be used in the fight against COVID-19. Currently, all manufacturers of surgical masks are registered with SAHPRA. There are six national standards that provide masks for various uses.

SABS is able to conduct tests against some of these SANS and where there is limited capacity, utilises laboratories that fall within its partnership agreements.

"Testing and certification of products, especially PPE is going to become increasingly important as South Africa deals with COVID-19."

The SABS said it has the capability to develop South African National Standards (SANS) for products as well as offer testing and certification of products against those standards.

"In addition and based on the critical needs, tests can be conducted against specific requirements and via a consultative process to develop the requirements," explains Scholtz.

The SABS advised companies procuring PPE to consult the Bureau on the standard and requirements that PPE should meet so that it can be included on tender documents and subjected to inspection.

"This will ensure that the products received are functional and meet the requirements for protecting South Africans. SABS also offers consignment inspection services to guard against the defective product being delivered and to ensure that there is an independent voice verifying the PPE being procured," the Bureau said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe turns red as bulls run out of charge

Stock market bulls were forced to a halt on Tuesday and high-flying currencies like the euro and Australian dollar lost altitude, as a weeks-long risk rally ran into some turbulence. It all seemed so sudden. Asian equities had scored their ...

U.S. failed to properly oversee Chinese telecom carriers - Senate panel

A U.S. Senate report released Tuesday says the U.S. government failed to properly oversee Chinese-owned telecommunications companies for nearly two decades.The report from the Senates Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations says the U.S. g...

Class 10 public exams in TN cancelled, students promoted: CM

The class 10 board examination in Tamil Nadu are cancelled and students are promoted in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced here on Tuesday. The exams for certain class 11 subjects, which could not be held ...

COVID-19: HC asks Delhi govt to treat as representation plea for capping hospitals charges

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the Delhi government to treat as representation a petition seeking direction to it for capping or fixing rates to be charged by private hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients and to prominently display a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020