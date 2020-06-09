Opposition trying to 'derail' appointment process of 69,000 teachers: UP Basic Education minister

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi on Tuesday said the opposition is trying to “derail” the appointment process of 69,000 teachers by levelling allegations against the state government. He said the state government will abide by the orders of the courts in this matter.

"A number of allegations were levelled by opposition against the government over recruitment of 69,000 teachers in Basic Education department. This is an attempt to derail the entire appointment process. We will abide by the court decisions in the matter," Dwivedi said. Emphasising that the state government has "zero tolerance" for corruption, the minister said in May one Rahul had alleged that money was demanded from him in exchange of recruitment and acting on his complaint Prayagraj police had arrested KL Patel, SK Bind and 11 other people.

During probe, it was found that Chandra Yadav, the manager of Panchamlal Ashram Ucchtar Madhyamik Vidyalayy in Prayagraj, a centre for the teachers' recruitment examination, was involved in "unlawfully" helping students in selection, the minister said. Dwivedi said though Rahul's allegation did not affect the results, the government has decided to hand over the probe to STF.

As students of many districts appeared for the exam at this centre, STF will look at all the details, the minister said. Clarifying on the matter of anomalies in reservation, the minister said, "A matter was raised that one candidate with Tiwari surname was selected in OBC category. We want to tell that process of application is online, and there was no document verification, which was to be done in counselling.” Dwivedi said the counselling was postponed on court orders.

The minister said a political campaign is being run against the recruitment by those whose "khandani pesha" (traditional occupation) is corruption..