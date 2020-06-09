40-year-old policeman dies of COVID-19 in Palghar
A 40-year-old policeman died of COVID-19 on Tuesday in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said. After testing positive for coronavirus last Sunday, he was admitted to a hospital, where he died on Tuesday, said Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar.So far, a total of 33 police personnel, including two officers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the district, he added.
A 40-year-old policeman died of COVID-19 on Tuesday in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said. This was the first death of a policeman due to the coronavirus infection in the district, located adjoining Mumbai, he said.
The deceased, a hawaldar, was attached to the Valiv police station of Vasai. After testing positive for coronavirus last Sunday, he was admitted to a hospital, where he died on Tuesday, said Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar.
So far, a total of 33 police personnel, including two officers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the district, he added..
