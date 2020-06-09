Women force HP agriculture minister to return from Lahaul-Spiti for violation of quarantine norms
Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Ram Lal Markanda was on Tuesday not allowed to enter Lahaul and Spiti district's sub-divisional headquarters Kaza by tribal women who alleged he was violating quarantine rules framed by the local residents to check the spread of COVID-19.PTI | Kinnaur | Updated: 09-06-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 18:43 IST
Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Ram Lal Markanda was on Tuesday not allowed to enter Lahaul and Spiti district's sub-divisional headquarters Kaza by tribal women who alleged he was violating quarantine rules framed by the local residents to check the spread of COVID-19. The angry tribal women held a protest near Kaza circuit house and raised slogans against the administration, forcing Markanda, who is also the MLA from Lahaul and Spiti, to return towards neighbouring Kinnaur district.
President of Mahila Mandal, Kaza, Dolma Devi and vice president Chhering Dolma said the local residents came up with strict quarantine rules to control the spread of COVID-19 long before lockdown was imposed in the country. According to the guidelines, only local residents are allowed to enter Kaza, they said.
Those coming from other parts of the state have to undergo 14-day quarantine and the minister was violating the norms, they alleged..
- READ MORE ON:
- Ram Lal Markanda
- Kaza
- Himachal Pradesh
- Lahaul and Spiti district
- COVID
- MLA
- Kinnaur
ALSO READ
Kazakhstan's Karachaganak gas field tightens lockdown after coronavirus case
Rare snow leopards spotted near Kazakh city amid lockdown
Himachal Pradesh govt authorises all district magistrates to extend curfew up to June 30 if required: Official.
Public procurement activity remains outside legal framework in Kazakhstan
Locust attack alert issued for Himachal Pradesh