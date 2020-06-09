Left Menu
Women force HP agriculture minister to return from Lahaul-Spiti for violation of quarantine norms

Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Ram Lal Markanda was on Tuesday not allowed to enter Lahaul and Spiti district's sub-divisional headquarters Kaza by tribal women who alleged he was violating quarantine rules framed by the local residents to check the spread of COVID-19.

Updated: 09-06-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 18:43 IST
Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Ram Lal Markanda was on Tuesday not allowed to enter Lahaul and Spiti district's sub-divisional headquarters Kaza by tribal women who alleged he was violating quarantine rules framed by the local residents to check the spread of COVID-19. The angry tribal women held a protest near Kaza circuit house and raised slogans against the administration, forcing Markanda, who is also the MLA from Lahaul and Spiti, to return towards neighbouring Kinnaur district.

President of Mahila Mandal, Kaza, Dolma Devi and vice president Chhering Dolma said the local residents came up with strict quarantine rules to control the spread of COVID-19 long before lockdown was imposed in the country. According to the guidelines, only local residents are allowed to enter Kaza, they said.

Those coming from other parts of the state have to undergo 14-day quarantine and the minister was violating the norms, they alleged..

