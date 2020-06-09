Left Menu
Maken moves NHRC, seeks direction to Delhi govt to reserve 70 pc hospital beds for COVID patients

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Ajay Maken on Tuesday moved the NHRC seeking directions to the Delhi government to keep ready and reserve 70 per cent of beds in the city hospitals for COVID-19 patients.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 19:49 IST
Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Ajay Maken on Tuesday moved the NHRC seeking directions to the Delhi government to keep ready and reserve 70 per cent of beds in the city hospitals for COVID-19 patients. He has also said the lockdown should be lifted in Delhi only after the COVID positivity rate in the national capital comes down to 10 per cent from the current 27 per cent.

In his petition, Maken has sought the National Human Rights Commission's urgent intervention for protection and preservation of public life in Delhi. His petition comes amid reports that COVID-19 patients are not getting admission in Delhi hospitals. "I seek your indulgence in the unprecedented health governance crisis endangering human life in the national capital - Delhi.

"We request your good self to issue appropriate directions to the GNCTD for protection and preservation of human life in the national capital," Maken said in his petition before the NHRC. "As Ex-MoS Home in-charge of Human Rights department, I am going to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to submit an appeal seeking directions for Delhi and Union government to prepare and preserve 70 pc of Delhi bed capacity for COVID," he said in a tweet.

He also tagged a copy of his petition. In his letter to NHRC Chairperson Justice H L Dattu, Maken has called upon the Delhi government to keep ready 10,000 ventilators and 42,000 beds in accordance with the Dr Mahesh Verma Committee report.

The committee was constituted by the Delhi government for healthcare infrastructure augmentation and to strengthen overall preparedness of hospitals to check COVID-19. "Open Delhi only if the positivity ratio comes down from 27 to less than 10 per hundred," Maken tweeted.

The senior Congress leader had earlier said it is premature to open up Delhi till the time adequate health facilities are put in place. It is "extremely painful" to see that only 12 per cent of the Delhi government, eight per cent of central government institutions and seven per cent of private hospital beds are presently occupied and used to treat COVID patients, he said.

Moreover, in the Delhi government's case, even around 70 per cent of dedicated beds are vacant, he said. Maken said while on the one hand, Delhi residents are struggling hard to get a hospital bed, on the other, the government, despite confirming availability of beds, is not providing the same to the needy and hence many families have lost their loved ones.

"Therefore, such a helpless situation is a grave violation of Article 21, Right to Life, as enshrined in the Constitution of India," he said. "Accordingly, we request the NHRC that appropriate directions be given to the GNCTD to ensure that those suffering from Coronavirus and in need of beds, must be given admission without any further hardship. At least, 70 pc of bed capacity should be prepared and reserved for COVID patients," he said.

Citing delays in cremations during the pandemic, Maken also requested the NHRC to direct the Delhi government and municipal corporations to increase CNG crematorium facilities in the national capital. The former Union minister noted that today only eight per cent of the 57,194 beds are kept ready for COVID-19 patients.

"Tests per day have reduced by 50 per cent to 3,700 -- lowest since May 15. Allow asymptomatic patients to be tested," Maken said. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Sunday announced that the Delhi government-run hospitals and private entities will only treat Delhiites during the coronavirus crisis while the city's borders will be reopened from Monday.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has overruled the AAP government's controversial order..

