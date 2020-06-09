Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pawar visits cyclone-hit Raigad, seeks joint policy for aid

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday visited Raigad in Maharashtra to take stock of the damage caused by cyclone 'Nisarga' last week, and called for a joint policy by the state and the Centre to provide maximum help for the district, which is also battling coronavirus outbreak.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 21:21 IST
Pawar visits cyclone-hit Raigad, seeks joint policy for aid

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday visited Raigad in Maharashtra to take stock of the damage caused by cyclone 'Nisarga' last week, and called for a joint policy by the state and the Centre to provide maximum help for the district, which is also battling coronavirus outbreak. The cyclone had caused huge devastation in parts of the coastal district, about 115 kms away from Mumbai, on June 3 after making landfall near Shrivardhan.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced an immediate relief of Rs 100 crore for Raigad. Pawar's party is a key constituent in the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by the Shiv Sena.

Talking to reporters after touring Raigad district, Pawar said paddy crop, horticulture and fisheries have suffered a huge damage due to the cyclone. "Coconut and cashew orchards also got destroyed.

Unless the Centre steps in to assist the state government, a good financial package is not possible. I will speak to the Union government once panchnamas (damage assessment) is done after the visit of a Central team to the district," the former Union agriculture minister said. He said small businesses were severely affected because of disruption caused in supply of power in the aftermath of the cyclone.

"There is also a problem of drinking water. Cyclonic rains damaged food grains provided to the district for the lockdown. The state government will provide fresh supplies soon," he said. During his visit, Pawar interacted with locals at a market in Mangaon where district guardian minister Aditi Tatkare and Raigad Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare were also present.

He also visited Mhasala and Dive Agar villages and discussed the situation with local people. The hospital in Mhasala got damaged in the cyclone while chikoo and coconut plantations in Dive Agar suffered an extensive damage.

The NCP chief also visited Harihareshwar and Shrivardhan which bore the brunt of 'Nisarga'. During his interaction, people demanded compensation and immediate restoration of power supply.

In Shrivardhan, Pawar held a meeting with local officials and asked them to do appropriate assessment of the damage so that the affected people will get compensation. Six persons were killed and 16 injured in the state in the cyclone-related incidents like falling of electricity poles on June 3.

The government had given an aid of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased..

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Bombay HC grants bail to PMC Bank fraud case accused

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted temporary bail of three months to Jagdish Mookhey, an accused in the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative PMC Bank fraud case. A sessions court had rejected 75-year-old Mookheys bail plea last month af...

Coronavirus patients most infectious when they first feel unwell - WHO

Studies show people with the coronavirus are most infectious just at the point when they first begin to feel unwell, World Health Organization WHO experts said on Tuesday. This feature has made it so hard to control spread of the virus that...

Bengal govt launches job portal for IT professionals

The West Bengal government onTuesday launched a job portal for IT professionals who havereturned to the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ChiefMinister Mamata Banerjee saidThe CM extended her best wishes to the professionalsand said that th...

COVID-19: 220 cases, 13 deaths in Pune district on Tuesday

The number of COVID-19 cases increased by 220 in Pune district on Tuesday to reach 9,959, while the death toll touched 442 as 13 people succumbed to the infection, an official said. Of the 220 fresh cases, 140 are in Pune city, which now ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020