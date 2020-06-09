Three-member central team meets top Bengal officials on COVID-19 situation

A three-member central team on a visit to West Bengal to assist the local administration in better management of COVID-19 outbreak on Tuesday met top state officials and took rounds of quarantine centers and other places for a first hand view of the situation. The central panel held a meeting with state Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha and later met the state health secretary to discuss the coronavirus scenario in West Bengal, official sources said. They also paid a visit to the state-run quarantine centers in Rajarhat and enquired about the treatment procedure from the people admitted there. The officials from Delhi also visited a mall near Park Circus area and took stock of the situation. None of the officials, however, were ready to take questions from the media. Unlike on the previous occasions when central teams had received hostile reception in Bengal, the panel members from Delhi did not face any difficulty this time and had cordial meetings with the officials. High-level central teams have been deployed in 15 states and Union territories (UTs) where more than 50 districts or municipal bodies are witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases to assist the local administrations in containment and management of the disease. As per the latest updates, 10 people succumbed to the virus during the day, taking the death toll to 415. The count of positive cases in the state climbed to 8,985. These multi-disciplinary central teams are helping the states and UTs address challenges like testing bottlenecks, low tests per million population, high confirmation rates, risk of capacity shortfall over the next two months, potential bed shortage, growing case fatality rate, high doubling rate and sudden spike in active cases. The central teams consist of two public health experts or epidemiologists or clinicians and a senior joint secretary level nodal officer for administrative handholding and improving governance in view of the pandemic

PTI SCH SNS SRY