ACP-level officer tests positive for coronavirus in Pune

Pune, Jun 9 (PTI)An assistant commissioner of police (ACP)-level officer has tested positive for coronavirus here in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday. With this, the number of policemen infected by COVID- 19 in Pune city has gone up to 62.

The ACP-rank officer tested positive for the infection on Monday, he said. "He had complained of fever and was immediately isolated, and later his swabs were taken for testing. His report came positive on Monday.

"All his close contacts have been traced and quarantined," said the official. Till date, 62 policemen, including officers, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Pune city, he said.

Of these, 23 are in hospitals while two policemen have succumbed to the infection, he added..