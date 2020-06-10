Govt trying best to control fire at gas well of Oil India Limited: Assam Minister
Assam government is trying its best to control the fire which broke out at gas well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan in Tinsukia district, said Parimal Suklabaidya, State Environment and Forest Minister on Tuesday.ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 10-06-2020 05:46 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 05:46 IST
Assam government is trying its best to control the fire which broke out at gas well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan in Tinsukia district, said Parimal Suklabaidya, State Environment and Forest Minister on Tuesday. "The situation is uncontrolled as of now. Our Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has talked to Central Government ministers. Assam government is trying its best to control the fire and authorities are working to control the situation," Suklabaidya told ANI.
Suklabaidya said that fire has spread in the nearby villages. "Around 6 people have been injured. The fire that broke out at gas well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan in Tinsukiahas spread in the nearby villages. We are worried. Oil India Limited is saying that the situation will be controlled in 6-7 days. We are doing our best to control the situation," he added.
A massive fire broke out at the gas well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan in Assam's Tinsukia district on Tuesday. (ANI)
