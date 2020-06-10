Left Menu
PM Modi reviews Kedarnath Dham reconstruction project with Uttarakhand govt

As part of specific suggestions, Prime Minister also gave directions for further development of other heritage and religious spots in the stretch extending from Ramban to Kedarnath.

Updated: 10-06-2020 14:39 IST
PM Modi reviews Kedarnath Dham reconstruction project with Uttarakhand govt
Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister today conducted a review of the Kedarnath Dham development and reconstruction project with the Uttarakhand state government via video conferencing.

Laying out his vision for the reconstruction of the shrine, Prime Minister said that the state Government should envision and design development projects for holy sites like Kedarnath and Badrinath in a way and manner that stands the test of time and is yet eco-friendly and in harmony with nature and its surroundings.

Keeping in mind the present situation and comparatively lean pressure in terms of tourists and pilgrims to the holy sites, Prime Minister suggested that the present construction season could be utilized for completing pending works by proper distribution of labour pools, keeping in mind the norms of social distancing. This will help to create facilities and infrastructure to better sustain tourism flows in the years to come.

As part of specific suggestions, Prime Minister also gave directions for further development of other heritage and religious spots in the stretch extending from Ramban to Kedarnath. This work will be in addition to the re-development of the main shrine in Kedarnath.

The meeting also saw detailed discussions on topics related to the status of development of Brahma Kamal Vatika (garden) and museum to greet pilgrims en-route to Vasuki Taal, re-development of old town quarters and properties of historical significance keeping in-tact their original architectural façade as well as other facilities like eco-friendly parking spaces at a proper distance from the shrine and at regular intervals.

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Sh. Trivendra Singh Rawat and other senior officials also participated in the discussions.

(With Inputs from PIB)

