Vande Bharat Mission: 58 more flights added to evacuate Indians stranded in Gulf countries
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that 58 more flights have been added to evacuate stranded Indians from Gulf countries between now and 30th June.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 16:21 IST
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that 58 more flights have been added to evacuate stranded Indians from Gulf countries between now and 30th June. "58 more flights added to evacuate stranded & distressed Indian citizens from Gulf countries between now & 30th June 2020. Starting immediately, number of flights from Gulf under phase-3 of Vande Bharat Mission now increased from originally planned 107 to 165," Puri tweeted.
Earlier he said that India has so far brought back nearly 70,000 people under the Vande Bharat Mission launched to evacuate Indians from abroad. The third phase of the exercise will begin from June 11 and continue till June 30. (ANI)
