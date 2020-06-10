Left Menu
Leopard falls into well in Gujarat's Chhota Udepur, rescued

A female leopard, which fell into a well in Runvad village of Chhota Udepur district earlier on Wednesday, was rescued.

ANI | Chhota Udepur (Gujarat) | Updated: 10-06-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 16:39 IST
The leopard which fell into the well in Runvad village of Chhota Udepur district, Gujarat.. Image Credit: ANI

A female leopard, which fell into a well in Runvad village of Chhota Udepur district earlier on Wednesday, was rescued. "It was later rescued with the help of the forest department, after which it escaped into the jungle," Nilesh Pandey, DFO Chhota Udepur said.

The well, which was approximately 50 feet deep, was rescued after almost three hours. The leopard was seen sitting on an iron rod on the inside wall of the well. Hearing about the news, villagers flocked to see it.

Forest department officials said that they lowered a ladder with the help of ropes into the well, which helped the leopard in climbing back outside. (ANI)

