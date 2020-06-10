Left Menu
1 killed, 2 injured in bee attack in Odisha

The incident took place in Chemchota forest in Kaptipada police station area on Tuesday night when the trio went there to collect honey, an officer said.The deceased has been identified as Sonia Bhokta of Chemchota village, he said.

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 10-06-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 17:04 IST

Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A 25-year-old man was killed and two others were injured after they were stung by honey bees in a forest in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in the Chemchota forest in the Kaptipada police station area on Tuesday night when the trio went there to collect honey, an officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Sonia Bhokta of Chemchota village, he said. The two injured persons have been admitted to a state-run hospital in Udala, the officer said.

The body has been sent to PRM Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination, he said, adding that a case of unnatural death has been registered.

