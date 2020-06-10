Left Menu
Hotels, restaurants, gyms open as Sikkim eases COVID-19 restrictions

A notification issued by Chief Secretary S C Gupta on Tuesday said hotels and restaurants would be allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 10-06-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 18:53 IST
Hotels, restaurants and gymnasiums opened in Sikkim on Wednesday as the Himalayan state eased coronavirus-induced restrictions. A notification issued by Chief Secretary S C Gupta on Tuesday said hotels and restaurants would be allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity. Restaurants have been given the approval to remain open till 8 pm. The gyms opened at 7 am on the condition that they would have only 50 per cent occupancy at any given time and must be closed at 6 pm.

The shops will remain open for an hour longer, that is, from 8 am to 6 pm, but the vehicular movement will remain shut from 9 pm to 7 am in the state, the notification said. Inter-district movement of people and vehicles will resume from June 18 by following the odd-even rule, while the inter-state movement of goods will be allowed for all vehicles, except light transport vehicles.

The relaxations were announced despite the state being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic with 13 positive cases so far. Three of the patients have recovered and the remaining 10 people are undergoing treatment at the STNM Hospital. PTI KDK SOM SRY

