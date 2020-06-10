Left Menu
Canada Foreign Minister hosts call of Ministerial Coordination Group on COVID-19

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 10-06-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 19:15 IST
The ministers also discussed the importance of collaboration around the distribution of an eventual vaccine. Image Credit: Twitter(@Menlu_RI)

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs, hosted the ninth call of the Ministerial Coordination Group on COVID-19 with his counterparts from Australia, Indonesia, Morocco, Peru, Republic of Korea and Singapore.

The ministers recalled the continued importance of exchanging information and coordinating efforts in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They stressed that the ongoing pandemic requires a large-scale, coordinated and comprehensive multilateral response.

The ministers also discussed the importance of collaboration around the distribution of an eventual vaccine.

As the world enters the next phase of the response, the ministers discussed the need to take stock of the impacts of the crisis, the measures taken to date and the importance of advancing concrete solutions in order to respond to the significant human and economic costs of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Champagne invited his colleagues from the Ministerial Coordination Group to meet in Canada when health conditions permit to discuss the post-COVID-19 world and launch a much-needed discussion on reforms to multilateral institutions and building a better, greener and more inclusive future.

(With Inputs from APO)

