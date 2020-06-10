Car plunges in roadside well; woman, her two kids killed

A 33-year-old woman and her two children died after the car they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged into an open well here in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The accident, in which the woman's husband survived, took place on an internal road near Ashtapur village under Haveli tehsil of Pune district on Tuesday night, they said.

The Lonikand police identified the deceased as Sheetal Sachin Bhosale and her children Srushti (9) and Shaourya (5). The police said the deceased woman's husband, Sachin Bhosale (35), who was driving the car, survived.

"The family was returning to their home in Ashtapur village in the car. When they reached near the Phale Wasti area, a dog suddenly came in the middle of the road. "To avoid hitting the dog, Bhosale turned the car on the right side but lost control and it plunged into the open roadside well," said Sadashiv Gaikwad, assistant sub- inspector, Lonikand police station.

Bhosale's wife and their two children died on the spot, he said. "The man shouted for help but by the time people reached the spot and could start rescue efforts, all three died as the well was filled with water to the brim," Gaikwad said.