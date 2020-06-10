Left Menu
Development News Edition

29 per cent rise in Asiatic lion population in Gir: officials

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared the news on Twitter, hailing the development and attributing the rise in numbers to community participation.The Gujarat forest department carried out a `population estimation exercise' on the night of June 5 and 6 when there was full moon.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-06-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 19:36 IST
29 per cent rise in Asiatic lion population in Gir: officials

The number of Asiatic lions in the Gir forest region has increased by 29 per cent to 674, the Gujarat forest department said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared the news on Twitter, hailing the development and attributing the rise in numbers to community participation.

The Gujarat forest department carried out a `population estimation exercise' on the night of June 5 and 6 when there was full moon. The exercise was undertaken as the five yearly census could not be carried out in May due to the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown, it said.

As per the May 2015 census, there were 523 Asiatic lions in Gir, an increase of 27 per cent from 2010. The "Poonam Avlokan (full-moon night estimation exercise)" showed that the lions' population had reached 674, a 28.87 per cent increase, the official release said.

It was the highest growth rate recorded so far, it added. The population of 674 comprised 161 males, 260 females, 116 sub-adult lions and 137 cubs, it said.

The exercise also revealed that the area inhabited by lions has increased by 36 per cent from 22,000 sq km in 2015 to 30,000 sq km in 2020. The exercise was carried out using 'Direct Beat Verification', also known as the block count method, and involved 1,400 personnel, it further said.

The teams relied on GPS data, identification marks and radio collar numbers to find out estimation of the population of the big cat at Gir, known as the last abode of Asiatic lions. As per the officials, about two dozen lions died in the region in the last three months due to Babesiosis, a tick-borne disease.

In October-November 2018, Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) had claimed the lives of 40 lions. Earlier, Junagadh range Chief Conservator of Forest D T Vasavada had said that the estimation exercise was not a complete census.

"Lion census is carried out every five years in an extensive manner. Large number of central and state government officials, wildlife lovers, NGOs and members of National Board of Wildlife are involved in it. But due to lockdown we cannot call them now and a full-fledged census cannot be carried out," he had said. Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to share the news.

"Two very good news: Population of the majestic Asiatic Lion, living in Gujarat's Gir Forest, is up by almost 29 per cent," he said. Geographically, the distribution area of the animals was up by 36 per cent, Modi noted.

"Kudos to the people of Gujarat and all those whose efforts have led to this excellent feat," he wrote on the microblogging website. Over the last several years, the lion population in Gujarat has been steadily rising.

This, Modi said, was powered by community participation with an emphasis on technology, wildlife healthcare, proper habitat management and steps to minimise human-lion conflict. "Hope this positive trend continues," he said.

Gujarat is the home state of the prime minister..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Facebook video removed for anti-Hindu slur in South Africa

A Facebook video showing a young Indian-origin South African allegedly criticizing Hinduism has been removed after the Hindu community members lodged an official complaint. In the video, Simeon Bradley Chetty, a self-proclaimed Christian ev...

Minneapolis withdrawing from police union negotiations

The Minneapolis Police Department is withdrawing from police union contract negotiationsIts the first step in what Chief Medaria Arradondo said would be transformational reforms to the agency in the wake of the death of George FloydArradond...

28 CRPF personnel posted in Kashmir test COVID positive

As many as 28 Central Reserve Police Force CRPF personnel posted in Kashmir tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, officials said. They said the personnel were found infected during a contact-tracing exercise after the death of a 44-yea...

Maha: 50-bed COVID-19 facility for cops set up in Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra Health Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday inaugurated a 50-bed COVID-19 care centre for police personnel at the Navi Mumbai police headquarters in Kalamboli. Speaking to reporters, the minister condoled the deaths of 35 police ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020