Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai's Kaali-Peeli taxis continue to face lockdown blues with minimal bookings

Kaali-Peeli taxis in Mumbai continue to witness a sharp decline in bookings even after relaxations in COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-06-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 20:29 IST
Mumbai's Kaali-Peeli taxis continue to face lockdown blues with minimal bookings
Mumbai's Kaali-Peeli Taxi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kaali-Peeli taxis in Mumbai continue to witness a sharp decline in bookings even after relaxations in COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. As Unlock 1 unfolds, it has not brought much respite for these taxi owners as they are only allowed to ferry passengers related to essential services.

As many as 30,000 Kaali-Peeli taxis are registered with Mumbai Taxi Men's Union and only 500 to 1,000 are plying for essential services during the lockdown. "The recent order by the government to allow Kaali-Peeli taxis only for essential services is not justified as there are a lot of passengers on the road, who are not getting conveyance either in buses or autos. But taxis are unable to take them as police are taking action against taxis owners for taking non-essential passengers," said General Secretary of Mumbai Taximen's union AL Quadros.

"Many of our taxi drivers and owners have left for their native places and if this kind of order from government and action from police remains they are less likely to return. The government should have more empathy towards taxi drivers, specially Kaali Peeli taxi drivers," he added. However, the General Secretary said Ola, Uber and other such operators are not facing such problems, "which clearly shows that the government is not favouring the Kaali-Peeli taxis operators."

The Maharashtra Government has extended COVID-19 lockdown till June 30 and has also issued directives to ease restrictions under the exercise termed as 'Mission Begin Again.' The movement of individuals will remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am except for essential activities. Local authorities shall issue orders in the entire area of their jurisdiction under appropriate provisions of law such as prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC, and ensure strict compliance. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

SC Judges’ panel not in favour of resumption regular courtroom hearings, to review in June end

A committee of seven Supreme Court judges did not agree to the demands of bar bodies including SCBA to resume regular courtroom hearings for the time being and would review the functioning of the Supreme Court at the end of June keeping in ...

Starbucks takes $3 billion hit to revenue during pandemic

Starbucks expects to lose more than 3 billion in revenue in its fiscal third quarter due to the new coronavirus, but said the disruption to its business should subside through the rest of the year. The Starbucks brand is resilient, customer...

Bid to poach MLAs, destabilise Rajasthan govt: Chief whip

The Rajasthan governments chief whip on Wednesday said attempts are being made to destabilise the state government even as Congress MLAs were taken to a luxury resort in Jaipur for a meeting called by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Alleging a...

India reports 9,985 new COVID-19 cases as total count of cases crosses 2.76 lakh, 279 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 9,985 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday as the total count of cases crossed over 2.76 lakh with 279 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. While there are 1,33,632 active cases, the number of recovered patients stands at 1,35...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020