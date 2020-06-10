Left Menu
MP: COVID-19 patient dies in April, death reported in June

A top official of the health department on Wednesday said that the 62-year-old patient had died on April 10 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital, where he was admitted on April 4.However, the official information about the death of this patient was given two months later in the bulletin issued on Tuesday night by the health department.

In yet another incident in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the health authorities reported about the death of a COVID-19 patient two months after the man succumbed to the infection. A top official of the health department on Wednesday said that the 62-year-old patient had died on April 10 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital, where he was admitted on April 4.

However, the official information about the death of this patient was given two months later in the bulletin issued on Tuesday night by the health department. When asked about the delay, a health department official said that the department has been going through the records of patients who died of COVID-19 in local hospitals in the last few days.

The department came to know about the death of 62- year-old patient during it. "The matter is being investigated for alleged delay in giving the information to the health department about the death by the hospital concerned," the official said.

The opposition Congress and the NGOs have been alleging that the health department has been disclosing the COVID- 19 deaths in the district "as per its convenience". They said that it was creating doubt about the credibility of the data.

Meanwhile, officials said that 51 new cases of COVID- 19 were reported in Indore in the last 24 hours. With this, the count of COVID-19 patients in the district has increased to 3,881 from 3,830.

Out of these, 161 people have died during treatment. They said that 2,591 people in the district were discharged after recovery.

