Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: 50-bed COVID-19 facility for cops set up in Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra Health Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday inaugurated a 50-bed COVID-19 care centre for police personnel at the Navi Mumbai police headquarters in Kalamboli. Senior officials including Navi Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Kumar were present for the inauguration of the 50-bed facility."All police personnel need is a pat on their backs and a signal that their interests and welfare will be taken care of," the minister said..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 20:56 IST
Maha: 50-bed COVID-19 facility for cops set up in Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra Health Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday inaugurated a 50-bed COVID-19 care centre for police personnel at the Navi Mumbai police headquarters in Kalamboli. Speaking to reporters, the minister condoled the deaths of 35 police personnel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We want police personnel who put their lives at risk to have the best care if they get infected by coronavirus," Deshmukh said. All police commissioners and superintendents have been instructed to start such facilities, he said.

"Although nearly 3,500 personnel have contracted the deadly infection in the state, the police don't hesitate in discharging their duties at quarantine centres, isolation wards or any other highly contagious areas," he said. Senior officials including Navi Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Kumar were present for the inauguration of the 50-bed facility.

"All police personnel need is a pat on their backs and a signal that their interests and welfare will be taken care of," the minister said..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

3,254 new coronavirus cases, 149 deaths in Maharashtra

3,254 new coronavirus patients were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the count of cases in the state to 94,041, a health official said. The state also recorded 149 COVID-related deaths which took the death toll to 3,438, he said...

COVID-19: Modi, Netanyahu discuss areas of cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu the potential areas in which the two countries can expand cooperation in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, including research and devel...

UK PM Johnson says lockdown led by scientific evidence after timing criticised

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the decision on the timing of the coronavirus lockdown was made on the basis of scientific evidence and it was too early to say whether restrictions were brought in too late. Earlier on...

COVID-19 effect: Signing date of Jewar Airport's key pact deferred

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government has deferred the date of signing of a key pact for the Jewar airport with its developer to begin work on the Rs 29,560-crore project, according to an order. The decision to defe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020