Maha: Man held for killing brother in Palghar

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his brother in Jawhar city of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday. The police arrested Parshu Gavte for allegedly killing his brother Vishnu (35) on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, inspector Appasaheb Lengare of Jawhar police station said.

The victim was sleeping in an inebriated state on the steps of a house in the neighbourhood, when the accused allegedly strangled him, stabbed him to death and destroyed evidence of the crime, the official said. When the deceased's body was recovered on Tuesday, the police had lodged a case of murder, following which the accused approached the police with a complaint that some unidentified persons had killed his brother, he said.

On interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and a case was registered against him under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the IPC, he said. The victim's body was sent for post-mortem and further probe was underway, he added.