Maha: Man held for killing brother in Palghar
When the deceased's body was recovered on Tuesday, the police had lodged a case of murder, following which the accused approached the police with a complaint that some unidentified persons had killed his brother, he said.On interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and a case was registered against him under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the IPC, he said.PTI | Palghar | Updated: 10-06-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 21:15 IST
A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his brother in Jawhar city of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday. The police arrested Parshu Gavte for allegedly killing his brother Vishnu (35) on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, inspector Appasaheb Lengare of Jawhar police station said.
The victim was sleeping in an inebriated state on the steps of a house in the neighbourhood, when the accused allegedly strangled him, stabbed him to death and destroyed evidence of the crime, the official said. When the deceased's body was recovered on Tuesday, the police had lodged a case of murder, following which the accused approached the police with a complaint that some unidentified persons had killed his brother, he said.
On interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and a case was registered against him under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the IPC, he said. The victim's body was sent for post-mortem and further probe was underway, he added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Palghar
- Jawhar
- Vishnu
ALSO READ
Entire system of Maharashtra govt has collapsed: Piyush Goyal attacks Uddhav Thackeray
80 more Maharashtra policemen test positive for COVID-19
Riteish Deshmukh remembers father, former Maharashtra CM Vilasrao Deshmukh on his 75th birth anniversary
Red alert issued for Maharashtra's Vidharbha, Madhya Pradesh as heatwave sweep Central India
Rahul Gandhi distances Congress from Uddhav, says 'we are not decision makers in Maharashtra'