BSF launches helpline at Indo-Bangla border

The helpline will be operational 24x7 (round the clock) and to ensure its smooth functioning dedicated nodal officers have been appointed in all BSF sectors and battalions of South Bengal Border.South Bengal Frontier is handling an area of 913.324 Km of international boundary between India and Bangladesh..

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-06-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 21:54 IST
The BSF South Bengal Frontier on Wednesday launched a helpline number for better coordination with the local population on the Indo-Bangla border for better vigil of the porous border areas. The "SeemaSaathi Helpline" with five-digit short code number "14419" was launched by IG South Bengal frontier, Y B Khurania, to facilitate better partnership with the border population in a bid to scale up border security and also put curbs on trans-border crime.

"This will enable border population to share information related to security on the Indo-Bangladesh border and about any trans-border crimes under South Bengal Frontier's jurisdiction," Khurania said. The helpline will be operational 24x7 (round the clock) and to ensure its smooth functioning dedicated nodal officers have been appointed in all BSF sectors and battalions of South Bengal Border.

