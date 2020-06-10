Left Menu
Thane district's COVID-19 count rises to 12,941; deaths 433

With the virus claiming 21 more lives, the death toll in the district increased to 433, it said.Thane city reported eight deaths on Wednesday, while Kalyan and Mira Bhayandar towns reported four deaths each.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-06-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 22:25 IST
The coronavirus tally in Thane district of Maharashtra jumped to 12,941 with the addition of 588 cases on Wednesday, the district administration said. With the virus claiming 21 more lives, the death toll in the district increased to 433, it said.

Thane city reported eight deaths on Wednesday, while Kalyan and Mira Bhayandar towns reported four deaths each. Five succumbed to the infection in Navi Mumbai, the administration said in its daily report.

Thane reported 142 coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, Navi Mumbai 156, Kalyan 77 and Mira Bhayandar 80, it said. Thane city has recorded 137 deaths till now, while this figure in Navi Mumbai stands at 101 so far. In Mira Bhayandar, the number of victims reported so far is 67, while in Kalyan Dombivli municipal limits, the virus has claimed 50 lives so far.

Of the 588 cases added on Wednesday, at least five per cent were children below 12 of age and some toddlers, it said. According to the officials, neighbouring Palghar district has reported a total of 1,477 COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths so far.

