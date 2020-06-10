Left Menu
NIA arrests two for theft on under-construction indigenous aircraft carrier

"During multiple searches in Bihar, Rajasthan and Gujarat conducted today, some stolen electronic devices were recovered and incriminating materials have been seized," it said.The duo have allegedly been found involved in the case of theft of "certain computer hardware components from the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) under construction at the Cochin Shipyard Ltd," in August-September 2019, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 22:50 IST
The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday arrested two persons from Bihar and Rajasthan in connection with the alleged theft of critical electronic hardware installed on an under-construction indigenous aircraft carrier at the Cochin Shipyard Ltd in 2019, the agency said in a statement. After taking over investigation in September last year, the NIA analysed finger and palm prints of over 5,000 people who worked on the ship during the period, examined a large number of witnesses and also announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information on this "blind case".

Sumit Kumar Singh (23), a resident of Munger, Bihar, and Daya Ram (22), a native of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, were arrested during searches on Wednesday. Both were arrested from their respective residences, the statement said.  "During multiple searches in Bihar, Rajasthan and Gujarat conducted today, some stolen electronic devices were recovered and incriminating materials have been seized," it said.

The duo have allegedly been found involved in the case of theft of "certain computer hardware components from the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) under construction at the Cochin Shipyard Ltd," in August-September 2019, it said. "The electronic component included 5 micro-processors, 10 RAMs, five Solid State Drives (SSDs) from the Multi-Functional Consoles (MFCs) aboard the ship. MFCs form part of Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS) of the Project," it said.

The case was originally registered on September 16, 2019 at Ernakulam Town South police station, Kochi City, Kerala, on the complaint of the Cochin Shipyard authorities, it said. The NIA re-registered this case on September 26, 2019 and took up the investigation.

