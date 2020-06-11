Left Menu
NHRC issues notices to Delhi Govt, Union Health Ministry over COVID-19 mismanagement allegations

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 04:21 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 04:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday issued notices to Delhi and Union Health Ministry on a complaint making serious allegations about the difficulties being faced by the general public in Delhi, due to non-availability of beds in the hospitals for the COVID-19 patients and inadequate number of tests leading to a grim state of affairs and mismanagement, resulting in the death of a large number of people. The Commission issued the notice on the complaint of Ajay Maken, Ex-President, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, and said, "He has not come up with mere allegations, rather he has made apparent sincere efforts to provide data in support of his complaint, which if true, raise a serious issue of the inappropriate approach of the government agencies towards the plight of the general public amounting to a serious issue of violation of human rights."

"Allegedly, there has been a massive delay in conducting the last rites of those died during the pandemic period; tests on the bodies of the symptomatic deceased are also not being conducted violating the WHO and ICMR norms which can be extremely dangerous," NHRC said in its notice. NHRC has asked both the Delhi Government and Union Health Ministry to consider the matter in consultation with each other to ensure a comprehensive report within ten days.

"Commission would appreciate if both the Government of NCT of Delhi and Union Health & Family Welfare Ministry consider the matter in consultation with each other to ensure a comprehensive report within ten days. In the meantime, the government of NCT of Delhi is expected to increase the number of beds and tests per day, for the COVID-19 patients," it added. NHRC in its notice said that National capital is one of the worst affected cities so far.

"It is not incorrect to state that the number of COVID-19 patients, in the country, are increasing day by day and the recovery rate is above 48 per cent but it is also true that a large number of people have died and the National capital is one of the worst affected cities so far," it said. (ANI)

