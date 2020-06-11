Bengal private bus operators demand hike in fares to continue service

Private bus operators' associations of West Bengal on Thursday informed the state transport department that they would be unable to continue services if fares are not increased as they are incurring operating losses. In a joint letter to the department director and the chairman of an expert committee set up by the government to look into the demands for fare revision, the operators' associations sought their immediate intervention to ensure that private bus services continue in the interest of the public.

After initial reluctance, private bus operators restarted services from May 27 with less number of vehicles and has been demanding fare hike since the government has ordered that only seating capacity passengers can be carried by them. All Bengal Bus and Minibus Coordination committee general secretary Rahul Chatterjee said that running bus services has so far been a bad experience for them owing to daily operating losses.

"We have submitted our income and expenditure details to the transport department and the committee. It will be difficult to continue services if the present fare structure continues," Chatterjee said. The base fare for ordinary buses is Rs 7 and it increases thereafter according to stages fixed by the regional transport authority or the state transport authority.

Most government and private offices and other establishments have resumed functioning since June 8 in the state but commuters had a harrowing time reaching their workplaces as only government buses were available initially. Later, on an appeal by the transport department authorities, private operators started running their buses, though less than half the usual number are plying at present.

