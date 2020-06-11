Normal temperatures in north India; rains in Delhi-NCR, Punjab & Haryana likely on Friday

Left Menu
The maximum temperatures hovered close to the normal in most parts of north India on Thursday, a day after light rain and thunderstorm at isolated places in the region, including Delhi, even as the southwest monsoon advanced further to states like Maharashtra, Goa and Odisha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 21:01 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The maximum temperatures hovered close to the normal in most parts of north India on Thursday, a day after light rain and thunderstorm at isolated places in the region, including Delhi, even as the southwest monsoon advanced further to states like Maharashtra, Goa and Odisha. The regional weather offices forecast showers in Delhi-NCR and light to moderate rain or thundershower in parts of Punjab and Haryana on June 12 and 13.

In Delhi, the maximum temperature settled at 40.6 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels oscillated between 47 and 82 per cent and the weatherman has predicted light rains and thundershowers with winds gusting up to 60 kilometres per hour on Friday evening.

No heatwave is expected in the capital till June 15, the official said. Light to moderate showers lashed parts of Rajasthan with Merta city in Nagaur district recording 65 mm rainfall and Sallopat in Banswara recording 55 mm till Thursday morning.

Several other areas also recorded rainfall below 55 mm, the weather office in Jaipur said. Bikaner was the hottest place in the state at 44.8 degrees Celsius. Jaisalmer, Ganganagar and Churu recorded their respective maximums at 43.5, 43.4 and 43.1 degrees Celsius.

The day temperatures in Barmer, Jodhpur, Jaipur and Kota were recorded at 43, 42.8, 42 and 40.8 degrees Celsius respectively. In Punjab and Haryana, the maximum temperatures hovered close to the 40 degrees Celsius-mark at many places, with common capital Chandigarh recording a high of 39.3 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum of 39.7 degrees Celsius, up one notch against the normal, while Hisar registered a high of 40.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal. Narnaul recorded a high of 40 degrees Celsius, down one notch, while Karnal's maximum settled at 39 degrees Celsius, up one notch against the normal limits.

Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab recorded their respective maximums of 40 degrees Celsius and 40.1 degrees Celsius, each up by one notch. Amritsar's maximum settled at 37.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal.

In Uttar Pradesh, the maximum temperatures continued to remain over 40 degrees Celsius in several parts, with Agra being the hottest at 41.6 degrees. Allahabad recorded a high of 40.9 degrees Celsius, while it was 41.3 degrees Celsius in Jhansi and 40.8 degrees Celsius in Varanasi.

The weather office in Lucknow forecast rain or thundershower at isolated places in the state on Friday. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon advanced further into more states aided by favourable conditions.

Under its effect, heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely at a few places in Goa, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Friday, the India Meteorological Department said.

