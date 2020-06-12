Left Menu
Odisha issues SOP for admission for 2020-21 academic session

School and Mass Education Department, Odisha has issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for admission into elementary, secondary and higher education classes during 2020-21 academic session in view of COVID-19.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 12-06-2020 03:33 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 03:33 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

School and Mass Education Department, Odisha has issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for admission into elementary, secondary and higher education classes during 2020-21 academic session in view of COVID-19. "Government in School and Mass Education Department, Odisha have already issued instructions regarding promotion of students of Government and Aided Elementary and Secondary schools of the State vide notification dated May 15, 2020, (Class I to VIII) and notification dated May 15, 2020 (Class IX to X) respectively relating to the academic session 2019-20," Government of Odisha stated in a letter.

Subsequently, instructions have been issued for taking up new admissions in Elementary and Secondary schools vide Department Letter dated June 5,2020. These instructions will be applicable to all government/aided and unaided recognized schools, Madrasa and Sanskrit Tols under S&ME Department, Odisha, the letter read.

Now government have been pleased to modify the same to the following extent: These instructions will be applicable only to government/government aided schools and all schools affiliated to BSE/CHSE, Odisha, Madrasas affiliated to State Madrasa Board and Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas. The SOPs incluide: Admissions to be carried out with full compliance to COVID-19 precautions. Admission process is being taken up so that no child is deprived of due entitlements, it will also ensure that students are included in grade appropriate academic activities and will further remove anxiety and stress of students and parents.

All students from Grade I to VIII have been promoted to the next class for academic year 2020-21. Instructions regarding promotion of Grade IX and XI students have also been issues. All admissions based on promotions within a school will not require presence of students/guardians. These are rolling admissions and schools will update their admission register accordingly. In case student has to change schools, parent/guardian ca obtain TC from the present school and can submit the same to the new school for admission.

Hostel entrance exams, where applicable, shall not be held now. Under no circumstances admissions will be allowed in schools located within containment zones. Admission processes can be taken up after the area is declared as "Out of containment" zone. (ANI)

