Fish wholesale market in Siliguri shut down for 7 days

In view of COVID-19 positive cases linked to the Siliguri Regulated Market, the Darjeeling district magistrate has ordered to shut down the fish wholesale market here for next seven days. "Because of the coronavirus, the fish market here has been sealed for one week. We are facing problems that the stocks may get decayed in one week," Deep Nayan Mahato, a fish seller said.

"Fish from here is transported to far-flung places like Patna, Guwahati, Madhya Pradesh etc," he added. The Regulated Market is one of the biggest perishable goods market of North-east India situated in Siliguri. (ANI)