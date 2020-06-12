Maurya concerned over people opposing last rites of COVID-19 patients on general cremation grounds

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya has expressed concern over people opposing last rites of those succumbed to COVID-19 in some areas of the city and asked the state government to find a solution to the problem. In a letter to Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh on Thursday, Maurya said a solution to the problem should be found from a humanitarian point of view.

The local administration should dispel irrational fears regarding the novel coronavirus from the minds of people and create awareness among them about rumours doing the rounds on social media and other platforms, Maurya said. She also said a well-defined arrangement should be made for close relatives of a deceased to perform their last rites complying with the norms of social distancing and other safety guidelines.

Residents of Raipur area in the city recently opposed the cremation of a COVID-19 deceased, saying the cremation ground was located near a residential area and conducting his last rites there could heighten the risk of the infection spread. The protesters also force the policemen accompanying the body to leave the cremation ground. Local MLA Umesh Sharma Kau had to intervene to pacify the people and ensure that the last rites took place.

The governor said the administration on such occasions is sometimes found to be indecisive, which should not be the case. "The matter is sensitive and a solution should be found from a humanitarian point of view," she said.