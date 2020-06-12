Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai's new flood warning system launched, CM calls it 'boon'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 16:42 IST
Mumbai's new flood warning system launched, CM calls it 'boon'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday inaugurated the new integrated flood warning system (IFLOWS) developed for Mumbai, calling it a "boon" for the city. Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Science and Technology, and Earth sciences, who was also present during the ceremony, said the system will help the people of Mumbai in a "big way" as it can predict floods.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences, using in-house expertise and in close coordination with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has developed this system. "The flood management system is a boon for the city and it will be helpful in saving Mumbai," Thackeray said via video-conference after the launch.

"As Maharashtra had received warning about cyclonic storm Nisarga 2-3 days in advance, the state government could shift people to safer locations and hence there was hardly any loss of human life," he said. Cyclone Nisarga had made landfall near Alibaug in Raigad district of the state last week.

He said that some areas of Mumbai are below the sea level, due to which the sea water enters the city during the high tide. "Therefore since 2005, several pumping stations have been built in the city, which stops ingress of water and also pumps it out of the city," he said.

On July 26, 2005, Mumbai had witnessed one of its worst floods when the city had received 944 mm rainfall in a single day. Thackeray also called for the need to have four Doppler radars in the city.

He said the BMC was the first civic body in the country to build its own molecular lab after Leptospirosis outbreak in the city. The chief minister said that the government has increased the number of COVID-19 testing labs to 85 from two earlier. "Soon the number will be increased to 100," he added.

In a lighter vein, Thackeray told Harsh Vardhan, "Like this system, give us early warning about approaching political storms." IFLOWS-Mumbai has been developed as a state-of-the-art flood warning system for Mumbai to enhance the resilience of Mumbai by providing early warning for flooding specially during high rainfall events and cyclones, an official statement said. Using this, it will be possible to have an estimate of the flood inundation three days in advance, along with immediate weather updates, it added.

Harsh Vardhan said that the IFLOWS system was "one of the most advanced" ones, which would help the people of Mumbai. "The hi-tech system will predict floods before they occur, therefore enabling Mumbaikars to take due precautions in advance. This will be a boon for Mumbai, a city that has been experiencing floods with increasing periodicity," he said.

"Mumbai floods, especially that occurred in 2005 and 2017 are etched in everyone's memory. This highly-advanced flood warning system will help the people of Mumbai in a big way. A similar system was already developed by MoES and is in operation at Chennai," he said. "In the 2004 tsunami, we lost lakhs of lives, in absence of an early warning system. But now, India has developed an early tsunami warning system for the whole world and UNESCO has asked India to help other countries in early tsunami warning," the minister said.

"Since the last many years, India has never given any false alarm on this particular issue. This tsunami warning service has also been extended to the countries in Indian Ocean Region who are being highly benefited," he said..

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Estate Agency Affairs Board to reopen Sandton, Joburg offices

The Estate Agency Affairs Board EAAB will re-open its Sandton, Johannesburg offices before the end of June following their closure due to the COVID-19 lockdown.The regulator said it would adopt a phased-in approach from 23 June 2020 where e...

COVID-19: Centre’s decision to reopen activities was not taken in haste: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court Friday said the Central governments decision of phased reopening of lockdown was not taken in haste and it was done to ensure a proper balance between containing the spread of COVID 19 pandemic and making it certain tha...

INSIGHT-What rebound? North Dakota in economic crunch as virus batters oil, agriculture

When the novel coronavirus first appeared in the United States, North Dakota was in the envious position of having more money in its state coffers than it had budgeted.Now, it is making sweeping cuts to state agencies in a bid to stem the f...

Pashtuns in Pakistan continue to face torture by Pak Army

A video is doing the rounds on social media showing the brutal torture by Pakistan Army on civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that has raised concerns over growing human rights violations in the region. A video has been tweeted by Amir Maseed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020