Maha: Two held for hunting monkey, eating its meat

Two persons were arrested by forest officials for allegedly catching a monkey and consuming its meat in Junnar tehsil of Maharashtra's Pune district, an official said on Friday. The incident was reported near Dhalewadi in Junnar forest range, where Eknath Aswale (29) and Ganpat Hilam (40) allegedly hunted a common langur and consumed its meat, a senior forest official said.

The duo has been arrested under the relevant sections Wild Life Protection Act, 1972 and if convicted, the accused can get up to three years imprisonment and a fine, he said. The accused have been remanded to judicial custody till June 24, he added.