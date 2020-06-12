Uttarakhand: Rajnath to address virtual rally on Jun 15

Uttarakhand: Rajnath to address virtual rally on Jun 15PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 12-06-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 18:20 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address a virtual rally in Uttarakhand on June 15 to mark the first anniversary of the Narendra Modi government's second term at the Centre. The defence minister will be addressing the rally from New Delhi while Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, state BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat and organisational general secretary Ajey Kumar will join it from the party's state office here.
It is part of a series of virtual rallies being held by the party across the country on the occasion, state BJP vice-president Devendra Bhasin said. Uttarakhand BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat has appealed to party workers and people in general to join the rally in large numbers and listen to the defence minister and other leaders.
