Temperatures rise in parts of Rajasthan, Sri Ganganagar hottest at 45 degrees Celsius

The mercury soared in parts of Rajasthan on Friday, with Sri Gangangagar recording the highest maximum temperature at 45 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department here said. Bikaner recorded a high of 44.7 degrees Celsius, followed by 43.7 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer and 43 degrees Celsius each in Barmer and Jodhpur, it said.

The day temperatures in Churu, Jaipur and Ajmer were 42 degrees Celsius, 41.5 degrees Celsius and 40.9 degrees Celsius, respectively. Light to moderate rainfall occurred at few places in the state, the MeT department said.

Kekri (Ajmer), Nimbahera and Badi Sadri (both in Chittorgarh), Choti Sadri and Dariabad (both in Pratapgarh) received 3 cm of rainfall each; Nainwa (Bundi) and Sarward (Ajmer) 2 cm each and few other places recorded rainfall below 2 cm between Thursday and Friday morning. Sri Ganganagar recorded 14.2 mm of rainfall and Jodhpur 9.4 mm from Friday morning to evening.

The weather department has predicted light rains at isolated places in Bharatpur, Banswara, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Sirohi, Barmer, Hanumangarh, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Pali and Jalore districts during the next 24 hours. It has also predicted a heatwave in Bikaner, Nagaur, Churu and Sri Ganganagar during the period..