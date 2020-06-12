Left Menu
Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra cross one lakh-mark

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 20:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra on Friday crossed the one lakh-mark, a grim milestone, with the tally reaching 1,01,141 as 3,493 new patients came to light, the state health department said. The death toll rose to 3,717 with 127 new deaths being recorded.

1,718 patients were discharged after recovery during the day, taking the number of recovered patients in the state to 47,796, the health department said in a release. The worst-affected Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) accounts for 75,658 cases and 2,563 deaths. The Mumbai city alone has reported 55,451 coronavirus cases and 2,044 deaths.

Of the 127 deaths recorded on Friday, 50 deaths occurred in the last two days while the rest took place between May 20 to June nine. The release said that out of 127 deaths, 106 were reported in MMR including 90 in Mumbai alone.

So far 6,24, 977 people have been tested for coronavirus in the state, the statement added. 5,79,569 people are in home quarantine and 28,200 are in institutional quarantine.

There are 75,067 hospital beds available in 1,553 institutional quarantine facilities. The state's mortality rate is 3.7 percent and the recovery rate is 47.3 percent, said the health department.

Among other hotspots, Malegaon city has reported 865 cases and 65 deaths, Jalgaon district 1,197 cases and 105 deaths while Jalgaon city has reported 347 cases and 15 deaths. Pune city has reported 9,581 cases and 419 deaths, Solapur city 1,501 cases and 113 deaths, Satara 717 cases and 27 deaths, Aurangabsd city 2,351 cases and 123 deaths, Akola city 906 cases and 34 deaths, Nagpur city 903 cases and 12 deaths.

The state's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,01,141, New cases 3,493, Recovered patients 47,796, Deaths 3,717, Active cases 49,628, People tested so far 6,24,977..

