Condensate from gas leak damages crops in Assam's Tinsukia, say farmers

Many farmers in Tinsukia district of Assam on Friday claimed that their crops are being damaged with droplets of condensate falling on it in villages near the site of the oil well fire at Baghjan here. "Our crops of tea and areca nut have been damaged due to the gas leak. Tea leaves are falling from the plants," Lavanya Moran, a farmer said.

Condensate is the residue from gas condensing after coming in contact with water. On June 11, Army cordoned off the area as fire continued to rage at the gas well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan.

Assam Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary had earlier visited Baghjan. He said that 7,000 people have been affected in the incident. On June 10, two people had died in the massive fire at the mishap site in Tinsukia. (ANI)