Left Menu
Development News Edition

Condensate from gas leak damages crops in Assam's Tinsukia, say farmers

Many farmers in Tinsukia district of Assam on Friday claimed that their crops are being damaged with droplets of condensate falling on it in villages near the site of the oil well fire at Baghjan here.

ANI | Tinsukia (Assam) | Updated: 12-06-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 21:12 IST
Condensate from gas leak damages crops in Assam's Tinsukia, say farmers
A farmer with her crop of damaged leaves in Assam on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Many farmers in Tinsukia district of Assam on Friday claimed that their crops are being damaged with droplets of condensate falling on it in villages near the site of the oil well fire at Baghjan here. "Our crops of tea and areca nut have been damaged due to the gas leak. Tea leaves are falling from the plants," Lavanya Moran, a farmer said.

Condensate is the residue from gas condensing after coming in contact with water. On June 11, Army cordoned off the area as fire continued to rage at the gas well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan.

Assam Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary had earlier visited Baghjan. He said that 7,000 people have been affected in the incident. On June 10, two people had died in the massive fire at the mishap site in Tinsukia. (ANI)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Arms seized by U.S., missiles used to attack Saudi Arabia 'of Iranian origin' -U.N.

Cruise missiles used in several attacks on oil facilities and an international airport in Saudi Arabia last year were of Iranian origin, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council in a report seen by Reuters on Thursd...

400 beds kept for virus patients at Ghaziabad's medical college

The district authorities have reserved 400 beds for coronavirus patients at Ghaziabads Santosh Medical College, officials said on Friday. A COVID labour room has also been established for pregnant woman suspected of suffering from the infec...

Biswajit Dasgupta takes charge as Eastern Naval Command's Chief

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta assumed charge as Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam on Friday. Vice Admiral SN Ghormade, outgoing Chief of Staff, has proceeded on transfer as Controller Personnel Services at Integrated HQs...

French nuclear submarine on fire at Toulon harbour- prefecture

Fire broke out onboard a nuclear submarine docked at the Mediterranean port of Toulon on Friday and was still raging but under control by afternoon, local officials said.Nobody was hurt and no nuclear materials or weapons were on board the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020