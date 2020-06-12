Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi: GTB Hospital asked to set up helpdesks, LED screens to facilitate coronavirus patients

Shahdara District Magistrate Sanjeev Kumar on Friday directed the GTB Hospital authorities to set up helpdesks and LED screens to facilitate coronavirus patients. The directive comes after Delhi government hospitals and private facilities were directed to prominently display information about the availability of beds on a flex board at their main gates.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 22:06 IST
Delhi: GTB Hospital asked to set up helpdesks, LED screens to facilitate coronavirus patients

Shahdara District Magistrate Sanjeev Kumar on Friday directed the GTB Hospital authorities to set up helpdesks and LED screens to facilitate coronavirus patients. The directive comes after Delhi government hospitals and private facilities were directed to prominently display information about the availability of beds on a flex board at their main gates. Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal had on Wednesday ordered Delhi hospitals to display the availability of COVID and non-COVID beds, charges for rooms or beds along with contact details on an LED board outside their facilities. GTB Hospital is one of the largest coronavirus facilities with 2,000 beds, out of which 1,174 are vacant, according to the Delhi Corona app

The district administration has also started acquiring banquet halls where extra beds can be set up.

TRENDING

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

New York's Cuomo ties municipal funding to police reforms and fight against racism

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday said he would cut funding for local governments that fail to adopt reforms addressing excess use of force and bias in their police departments by April 2021. Cuomo said he would sign an executive ord...

Maharashtra crosses 1 lakh-mark for COVID-19

With nearly 3,500 new cases reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the States COVID-19 tally has crossed the 1 lakh mark on Friday, confirmed the State Health officials. As per the health officials, the total number of coronavirus c...

Rajasthan showcases investment opportunities to French firms

The Rajasthan government on Friday highlighted investment opportunities in the state to French companies through a webinar. Senior officials held discussions with company representatives and the French Embassy in India on investment...

FunPlus Phoenix, LNG sweep in LPL Summer Split

FunPlus Phoenix and LNG Esports moved up in the standings Friday with sweeps in the League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai. MVP performances from Qing-Song Crisp Liu and Dong-ha Khan Kim led FunPlus Phoenix 1-1 over Bilibili ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020