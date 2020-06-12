Delhi: GTB Hospital asked to set up helpdesks, LED screens to facilitate coronavirus patients

Shahdara District Magistrate Sanjeev Kumar on Friday directed the GTB Hospital authorities to set up helpdesks and LED screens to facilitate coronavirus patients. The directive comes after Delhi government hospitals and private facilities were directed to prominently display information about the availability of beds on a flex board at their main gates. Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal had on Wednesday ordered Delhi hospitals to display the availability of COVID and non-COVID beds, charges for rooms or beds along with contact details on an LED board outside their facilities. GTB Hospital is one of the largest coronavirus facilities with 2,000 beds, out of which 1,174 are vacant, according to the Delhi Corona app

The district administration has also started acquiring banquet halls where extra beds can be set up.