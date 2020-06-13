Left Menu
MP: Packets of gold articles go missing from bank safe

Over a hundred packets of gold items have allegedly gone missing from State Bank of India's (SBI) station road branch here, a police official said on Friday. The value of the missing articles is yet to be worked out.

PTI | Sheopur | Updated: 13-06-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 00:19 IST
Over a hundred packets of gold items have allegedly gone missing from State Bank of India's (SBI) station road branch here, a police official said on Friday.

The bank has filed a complaint with the Kotwali police station which is investigating the matter.

Sheopur district Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyaya said that when the bank officials opened the safe on June 9, 101 packets containing mortgaged gold articles were found to be missing. The safe was opened with a duplicate key as the original key was missing, the police official said.

A case under IPC section 409(Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) has been registered. The value of the missing articles is yet to be worked out..

