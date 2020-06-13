Left Menu
Development News Edition

Peon's daughter takes over Kangra SDM office for a day

Hina Thakur, 14, who scored 94 per cent marks in Class 10 worked as a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) for one day in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra on Friday.

ANI | Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 13-06-2020 07:26 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 07:26 IST
Peon's daughter takes over Kangra SDM office for a day
Hina Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Hina Thakur, 14, who scored 94 per cent marks in Class 10 worked as a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) for one day in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra on Friday. Heena's father works as a peon in the office of Kangra SDM, Jatin Lal.

SDM Lal is an IAS officer, 2016 batch. After Hina scored 94 per cent in her class 10th exams, Lal took this decision and gave an opportunity to Hina to become SDM for a day.

SDM Lal also sat next to Hina, the SDM for one day. Officiating as the SDM, Hina took office meetings under the guidance of SDM Lal. Visitors who had arrived to meet the SDM recounted their problems to her.

The teenager said that the experience was like "a dream come true" for her. "SDM Jatin Lal sir has shown me a dream, I will fulfill it. I will become a doctor first and then an IAS officer," said Hina.

SDM Lal in a media report stated that his peon told him about his daughter scoring 94 per cent in class 10th attaining 34th rank in merit. "I called Hina to the office in order to honour her. She told me that she wants to become an IAS officer following which I decided to make her SDM for a day. Today (Friday) Hina is the SDM and she is looking after all the work," said Lal.

"I helped her while sitting right next to her. My motive for doing this is to promote Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao Abhiyan so that every daughter gets honoured," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

36 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total rises to 63

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will return, what’re the possibilities, get other updates

NZ signs digital economy partnership agreement with Chile and Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Liverpool fans can celebrate later but won't be the same: McManaman

Winning the Premier League title at an empty stadium will be something of a letdown for Liverpool fans at the end of a remarkable season, former England midfielder Steve McManaman has said. Juergen Klopps side were two wins away from their ...

Tom Hanks starrer 'Bios' delays release; to hit theatres in April 2021

Veteran actor Tom Hanks starrer sci-fi adventure movie, Bios, has relocated its date of release and is now set to hit the theatres on April 16, 2021. Bios was previously fixed for a theatrical release on October 2, 2020.The forthcoming movi...

Rugby league-NRL asks reporter to have COVID test after player interview - report

A second journalist within a week will have to undergo a coronavirus test after breaching social distancing rules by failing to observe a two-metre gap from players in Australias National Rugby League NRL, local media reported on Saturday. ...

Water scarcity forces Pakhnachua villagers to consume contaminated water

With summer at its peak and amid the COVID-19 crisis, villagers of Pakhnachua, Dantewada, faced with an acute water crisis are forced to drink contaminated water from the underground water source. Recently Pakhnachua has become a new gram p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020