Sad, concerned at captivity of these worthy leaders: WB Guv slams Mahua Moitra

After TMC MP Mahua Moitra criticised West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for "firing BJP arrows at state government," Dhankhar hit back and said that he feels "sad and concerned at the captivity of these worthy leaders".

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-06-2020 10:15 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 10:15 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

After TMC MP Mahua Moitra criticised West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for "firing BJP arrows at state government," Dhankhar hit back and said that he feels "sad and concerned at the captivity of these worthy leaders". Over a viral video showing decomposed bodies being dragged into a vehicle, Kolkata Police earlier tweeted, "West Bengal Health Department has informed that dead bodies were not of COVID patients, but were unclaimed/unidentified bodies from Hospital Morgue. Legal action is being taken against persons spreading fake news."

While tagging the post, Moitra on Friday tweeted, "Governor WB back to firing BJP arrows at state government which is handling COVID, Amphan and migrant return smoothly all at once. A (rotten) apple never falls far from the tree."

While tagging the post, Moitra on Friday tweeted, "Governor WB back to firing BJP arrows at state government which is handling COVID, Amphan and migrant return smoothly all at once. A (rotten) apple never falls far from the tree." Hitting back at her, Dhankhar on Saturday wrote, "After being in the firing line for letting corruption cat out by revealing hydra headed corruption in panchayats- now trying to curry favour Mamata Banerjee by taking on Governor. Not the only one in such state of helplessness! Sad and concerned at the captivity of these worthy leaders."

He added, "Sharp well-aimed arrows Mahua Moitra against her own government were lethal and the rampant corruption issue in the State was prominently flagged - panchayat corruption took centre stage - reminding all about 'cut money' syndrome stated to be all pervasive @MamataOfficial." (ANI)

